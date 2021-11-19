Jackson Bicentennial program honors veterans

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library held an event honoring our country’s veterans.

Another Bicentennial program was held to remember the those who served.

Ricky Long presented “More Than Names on a Wall.”

It’s a presentation of reflections on the veterans monument in Liberty Gardens.

Veteran historical material was displayed in the library display cases, such as photos, flags and other memorabilia.

This program aligns with the theme “patriotism & veterans.”

