JMCSS set to receive $80,000 grant to support literacy

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is getting a grant to support literacy.

The school system says it is set to receive $80,000 in a two-year Early Literacy Network grant.

JMCSS says this is going to be a big help to its teachers and students.

“This grant will serve as an investment in the teachers within our 44 pre-K classes as they equip our youngest learners with skills that will last for a lifetime,” said Chief Academic Officer (Elementary) Kippi Jordan.

JMCSS says it isn’t alone in this effort to help students, as it will be working with other districts within the Early Literacy Network.

“A comprehensive pre-K plan for English Language Arts implementation will be developed, including ongoing, spiraled professional learning for teachers and leaders in both strands of literacy instruction: knowledge-based instruction and foundational skills,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Vivian Williams.

The school system says this network comes from Reading 360, a plan that originated from the state’s fight against learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the Reading 360 Early Literacy Network, JMCSS says teachers and leaders were able to get additional training and support.

“Pre-K educator training is a large component of the grant and will include providing scaffolded support in the classroom as well as designing intervention programs for students. Data use for students who are at-risk or who exhibit a significant reading deficiency will be another training topic we address,” Williams said.

