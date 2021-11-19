Multiple mailboxes vandalized in east Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A series of overnight vandalisms has left one community frustrated.

Some Madison County residents woke up to an unpleasant surprise when they went to check their mail on Friday.

“We’ve had people at night damaging mailboxes, coming by and driving by and hitting them with some kind of probably large metal object. I would assume they got our mailbox and destroyed our neighbor’s,” said Susan Haubold, a neighbor.

Thursday night, multiple suspects vandalized around 20 to 30 mailboxes in various neighborhoods throughout east Madison County.

“We are looking for a white SUV. We know what was being used to destroy the mailboxes. We put it on Crime Stoppers. There is a reward out for information leading to the arrest,” said Madison County Sheriff John Mehr.

Neighbors say that although this may be a joke to the suspects, it costs money and time to get them fixed.

“Well it really makes you mad because it cost a lot, and it’s federal property. I meant that’s against the law. They could get in big trouble with the federal government. My dad is retired post office supervisor, and he said they’ve been doing this since time began, smashing mailboxes,” Haubold said.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to contact them if you have any information.

“There’s a lot to the expense on the homeowners and the people that live there. We need to put a stop to it. There’s no sense in doing this,” Mehr said. “Please call in. Give us your information and give us your tips.”

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the sheriff’s office at (731) 423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

