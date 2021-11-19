Rock garden brings positivity to students at local school

JACKSON, Tenn. — One elementary school is spreading kindness one rock at a time.

Arlington Elementary School celebrated their rock garden on Friday at the entrance of their school.

The garden is a collection of rocks hand painted by students with different words to spread kindness and positivity.

Teachers want this garden to give students a positive mindset before walking into the building.

“Their rock with everybody else’s rock, and how that connection and how that color made everything, the diversity, and how they were represented and so everyone else was represented. It has been exciting to watch them love the creation,” said Ami Evans, a counselor at Arlington Elementary School.

The school plans on adding to the garden as time goes on.

They hope for a garden full of positivity.

