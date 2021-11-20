Coffee and Cars event held to bring Christmas to kids in need

JACKSON, Tenn. — Car lovers are using their passion to support a good cause.

Local organizations held Coffee and Cars toy drive in Jackson Saturday. The event had over 100 cars enter into the show.

Attendees could browse cars while also drinking a cup of coffee.

Participants could also donate toys for children at the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

BZRK owner Alex Strong says they want to make sure that each child has a great Christmas.

Car enthusiast Bill Townsend says while he came to see the car show, he is happy to donate to help give a child a gift.

“We have raised almost $600 and had a lot of toys come in. We are just trying to do something nice for the kids for Christmas this year,” Strong said.

“Double enjoyment. I gave a donation and I think it is for a good cause,” Townsend said.

Strong says they hope to continue more fundraisers in the future.