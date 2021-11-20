Downtown church hosts Thanksgiving meal giveaway

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local church is making sure everyone has a Thanksgiving dinner.

“I want to thank this church for doing this today as well as, the other churches that are doing what they are doing today,” said Earl Remy, Thanksgiving dinner recipient.

1/3

2/3

3/3 Church Thanks2





One local church gives to their community before the holidays, historic First Baptist Church in Jackson gave out just under 100 Thanksgiving dinners to the community.

Mary Cole with the church says each bag had all of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites.

“Everything you need to have a Thanksgiving dinner. Turkey, greens, sweet potatoes, corn, and of course stuffing. You can’t have the turkey without the stuffing,” Cole said.

Remy came to receive a meal, and says he is grateful to be apart of a community that comes together to help.

“It is really good. This church is a blessing as well as all of the churches that have helped here lately. Englewood did it last Thursday and RIFA will be doing it Monday and Tuesday,” Remy said.

He says knowing he has a Thanksgiving meal, shows how much his community cares.

“I am really blessed. God works in mysterious ways. You just have to sit back and wait and he will bless you, like he has blessed me already,” Remy said.

Cole says the church has been holding food giveaways since 2013, and says her and the church members want to make sure they help out anyway they can.

“It is a wonderful feeling to know that you are serving others. That is what our pastor believes. He has a heart for the community and to serve and so do the members of this church,” Cole said.

Cole says the church will continue to help their community when the need arises.