Milan residents take a seat at annual One Table event

MILAN, Tenn. — The City of Milan ate a Thanksgiving meal at One Table.

Local churches and officials in Milan hosted their One Table event before Thanksgiving.

The event is open to anyone who wants to grab a Thanksgiving meal, and take a seat at the table that stretches across Downtown Milan.

The city has been putting the One Table event on for 5 years, and is a way that they bring their community together to celebrate.