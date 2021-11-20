USJ Holiday Mart returns for day two

JACKSON, Tenn. — The university school of Jackson’s holiday mart is back for day two of sales.

Each year, the USJ brings thousands to the Carl Perkins Civic Center, putting many in the holiday spirit. People from all over came to enjoy the holiday mart.

This time of year is the perfect opportunity for visitors to get their holiday decorations, clothing, or even gifts.

Many visitors come every year, making this one of their holiday traditions.

“I like the holiday shopping with USJ. I’ve been coming for several years and I’ve yet to leave out empty handed. I like to buy the baked goods and sometimes the fragrances and maybe some jewelry sometimes,” says Holiday Mart shopper, Vernell Thomas.

If you missed out Saturday, the last day for the USJ Holiday Mart will be Sunday.