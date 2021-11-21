Shoppers enjoy final day of USJ’s Holiday Mart

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school’s biggest fundraiser of the year is coming to an end.

WBBJ-7 was there to speak with vendors and shoppers on how they feel it went overall.

It’s the last day of University School of Jackson’s Holiday Mart.

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









The pop up event has been going on since Friday showcasing over 100 vendors to the public.

“It’s been a great experience. People are happy to be here. They’re happy to celebrate, socialize and get all their shopping done,” said Lisa Taylor, vendor for Touchstone Crystal by Swarovski.

Taylor is a first time vendor at the event and says she’s grateful she got the opportunity to be apart of it.

She says with it being the last day, she’s hoping to sell as much as possible and appeal to customers who may have missed her throughout the weekend.

“A lot of them will come several days. We just saw some of my customers pass through that were here two days ago. So they may come back and have that opportunity, if they see something they saw a couple of days ago, and they know it’s our last day. So if they see it, you better get it, it might be gone,” Taylor said.

It’s Jessica Cooper’s seventh year as a vendor at the Holiday Mart and she says it’s allowed her to build a clientele outside of the mart.

“Even though I’ve been a business in Jackson for eight years, a lot of people still come by and they’re like, oh you have such cute stuff. So it’s really good advertisement and it’s just fun. The atmosphere is nice here.” Cooper said.

Cooper says it’s bittersweet that the event has to come to an end.

“We’re kind of ready to get it all packed up and then we’ve got to get ready for Black Friday for the biggest shopping day of the year,” Cooper said.

This is Tracey Dickson and her daughter’s first time shopping at the Holiday Mart and she says from the moment she walked in, she’s already blown away.

“It’s overwhelming but it’s like I’m in Heaven. Like, I love shopping. I am in Heaven,” Dickson said.

Dickson says she’s shopping for the holidays but not just particularly for others.

“So, we’re supposed to be Christmas shopping but I have a lot of things for myself,” Dickson said.

Vendors and shoppers are already looking forward to what next year will bring.