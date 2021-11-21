TBI investigating “Suspicious Death” in Decatur Co.

DECATUR CO., Tenn. — Suspicious Death occurs in Decatur Co.

According to information received from the TBI, an investigation is currently underway involving the suspicious death of a 20-year-old female from Decatur County that occurred on November 19.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Other agencies involved in the investigation include Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office, and Decatur Co. Sheriff’s office.

