Church collects gifts for kids in Chester County

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local church is on a mission to make sure every child in its county has a very Merry Christmas.

“We’re trying to make sure that these kids wake up on Christmas morning, and if they have a Christmas tree, then they have something under it,” said Sheila Taylor, the Assistant Pastor and Coordinator of Outreach for the Henderson Church of God.

The Henderson Church of God hosts their annual Angel Tree program with the aim of helping needy families in Chester County at Christmas.

“We take their applications and get their information, and we try to help them with clothes, toys, and food for Christmas,” Taylor said.

Taylor says the church has faithfully held the program every year. She says it’s to show children in the community that they are cared for and not forgotten.

“This is a kind of a boost to help them up. Because if they know somebody cares about them, then they’re going to do better if they think they’re important. And they are. These are special children. It doesn’t matter who they are or anything else,” Taylor said.

The church still has over 150 Angels who need to be adopted.

Organizers are asking for the public’s help to make sure every child has a gift this Christmas.

“Our church has no funds, but we have a heart, and this community has a heart, and I know with the heart of this community. Every child that we get can be taken care of,” Taylor said.

You can find the Christmas trees that list the child’s age and what their needs and wants are for Christmas at the Chow Wagon in Henderson and at the Chester County Library.

Any other donations can be dropped off there as well.

“The majority of our kids, they don’t ask for outrageous stuff. They just want simple stuff. They just want something under the tree,” Taylor said.

The church is collecting Angel Tree donations until Dec. 11 to make sure every child has it in time for Christmas.

