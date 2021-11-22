School holds memorial for student killed in ATV crash

SHARON, Tenn. — One community came together in the wake of a tragedy.

It’s Homecoming Week at Sharon Middle School, and Monday night, students and staff held a memorial.

According to Weakley County school leaders, an ATV accident claimed the life of Sharon Middle School student Destiny Brewer.

Another student remains hospitalized.

School staff say they are trying to stay strong.

“We have worked together through this, and our students have come together as a family. Our coach has done an excellent job of combining our girls and our boys,” said Interim Principal Beth Davidson.

“The support we’ve had here at our administration throughout the county, the Sharon community. Everybody really pulled together, and it’s one big family here,” said Robert Browning, coach of the boys and girls middle school basketball.

Faculty, staff, and family members say they appreciate all the community support during this difficult time.

