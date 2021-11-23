Crockett County church gives away 100 Thanksgiving meals

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — One church in Bells spent Tuesday afternoon passing out Thanksgiving meal boxes to people in need.

“We want them to be full of food and full of spirit, and that’s why at Knee Temple, we have a sign that says ‘Whosoever will let him come,'” said Arthur Brown, a pastor at Knee Temple Church.

And many did come to collect Thanksgiving boxes Tuesday afternoon.

“We are giving away 100 Thanksgiving meals to needy families, and we are so proud that we are supplying the needs of those people,” Brown said.

The boxes were filled with a full Thanksgiving meal for one family.

“The boxes consist of a turkey and all of the trimmings and the dressing, the corn, the green beans,” Brown said.

The meals were given to the church from a West Tennessee ministry.

“A 501(c)(3) ministry in Memphis, Tennessee, they supplied the meals and we passed them out.”

After they finish passing out meals at the church, they’ll be heading into the community to continue their work.

“And then we will be going around to the city to find other families that need a meal.”

They wanted to give back this holiday season, just as Christ has given to them.

“We want people to be happy that Christ has supplied every need so we can supply their need.”

The giveaway lasted from noon until 2 p.m.

