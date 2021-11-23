‘Rewards Day’ recognizes efforts of students, teachers at Greenfield School

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A huge celebration was held at a local school to recognize the hard work of both students and teachers.

Greenfield School has received the honor of being named a reward school.

To celebrate the accomplishment, faculty, staff and students got to participate in “Rewards Day” on Tuesday.

Assistant Director of Weakley County Schools, Betsi Foster says the recognition is a huge deal.

“Rewards school is in the top 5% of schools in Tennessee. Greenfield School was selected as a rewards school for their growth, and what that means is from one year to the next, students grew more than the average student in Tennessee,” Foster said.

Principal Jeff Cupples says the title screams volumes for the students hard work in their standardized testing.

The school was also awarded the honor in 2019, but after a tough year of COVID-19, it was nice to see it happen again.

“It’s just a kind of testament to what our teachers and students have done during one of the toughest years on record. We were able to keep our doors open all year long and because of that, the results came back positive for our school and we just thought we wanted to reward our students for being a reward school,” Cupples said.

And rewarded indeed. Students were able to take time outside of the classroom to participate in a wide variety of fun activities.

Sara Hubbard orchestrated incorporating parents to volunteer to reward teachers by giving them a break.

She says she’s glad she did because it’s been just as fun for them as it has been for the students.

“It makes me want to be a kid again. They are so happy and just full of joy, running through those bounce houses and getting to be kids,” Hubbard said.

Students say the day was definitely needed, and they were blown away by how much fun it actually turned out to be.

Some students shared that their favorite part of the day was the bungee baskets and corn hole.

Cupples says the recognition is an honor, but more importantly, it’s an expectation everyday for students and teachers to come to school and get the job done with excellence.

