Nation’s fastest-growing cookie company to open in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Crumbl Cookies is opening in Jackson on Friday, December 3.

According to a news release, the gourmet cookie company is the fastest-growing in the nation.

“We are excited to bring Crumbl to Jackson and hope the local residents love these cookies as much as we do,” said Crumbl Co-founder and CEO Jason McGowan.

Staff members prepare the cookies fresh daily in an open kitchen for customers to see.

Along with standard favorites like warm chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies, Crumbl offers a new selection of specialty cookies each week.

Some of the specialty flavors they are known for include Snickerdoodle, Pumpkin Pie, Rocky Road, S’Mores and more.

Customers can also enjoy cold milk or a selection of gourmet ice cream.

“Nothing beats biting into a warm, delicious cookie that you can enjoy through delivery, curbside pickup, or in-store takeout,” owner Chris Weaver said.

Crumbl is located at 1319 Union University Drive Suite E in Jackson.

