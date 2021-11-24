Salvation Army seeks bell ringers, adds new payment options

JACKSON, Tenn. — The bells are ringing! It’s holiday season, which means the Salvation Army needs donors and volunteers to be successful in its Red Kettle Campaign.

“We could never have enough bell ringers,” Lieutenant Mark Cancia said. “We’re welcoming everybody to ring. Whether that’s a shift for two hours or if you’re ringing for six hours. We have locations, we have enough bells.”

Volunteers are already busy and hope to stay that way for the next six weeks.

Cancia says this time of year is so crucial for the nonprofit to be able to assist communities throughout the year.

“Those funds that we’re raising this season are what we use all year-round to support for neighbors in need.”

The nonprofit hopes to make at least $140,000 this year.

“Last year at the end of the season, we were able to meet that goal but I tell you, it’ll be nice if we’re able to hit it early this year,” Cancia said.

Achieving that goal can only be possible if more people sign up to volunteer or donate. And being a bell ringer is a big and important role.

“A bell ringer makes the difference as to whether somebody is able to stay in their house or eat a meal that night,” said Cancia. “Because the work that the Salvation Army does is housing, rental, mortgage, utility assistance and so every time that bell rings, somebody is working with us to help others in our community.”

Also, for those who would like to donate but worry they don’t have cash, bell ringers are now accepting a variety of payment methods.

“We’ve adapted and so by having QR codes, and by having Google Pay or Apple Pay, people are able to give through their phones.”

Cancia also says 88 cents of every dollar donated goes straight to causes in West Tennessee.

For more information about the Salvation Army or if you would like to donate, click here.

Click here if you’re interested in becoming a bell ringer.

For more local news, click here.