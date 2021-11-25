17th annual Gold’s Gym Fleet Feet Turkey Day 5K held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — What better way to prepare for a Thanksgiving meal than a 5K the morning of?

Thursday morning, participants took off for the 17th annual Gold’s Gym Fleet Feet Turkey Day 5K.

“We have so far 650 registrants. Although it’s raining today, we’re still super hopeful that it’s going to be an incredible event,” said Lauren Shaefer, the general manager of Gold’s Gym.

That is 150 more people participating in this year’s race compared to last.

And while some runners are here to run off their Thanksgiving plates, others are here for a greater cause.

All proceeds from the race are given to RIFA.

“This is going to go towards food for our community. Just really being able to supply the people in need, especially during our holiday season. It’s a hard time for a lot of people. So the fact we’re able to gather this money from all of our participants and from all of our local businesses that have decided to contribute, just makes us super, super happy,” Shaefer said.

Despite the rain, the race started and finished at Gold’s Gym in Jackson, off of Vann Drive.

Audrey Davis took first place for the female overall, and Matt Layne took first place for male overall.

“We plan to keep going, and keep going, and keep growing, and just getting bigger, and bigger every year,” Shaefer said.

After the race finished, many participants said they were going to spend the morning with loved ones and reflect on what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving.

