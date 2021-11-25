Cookies for Cancer feeds community for Thanksgiving

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local organization is giving back to their community.

Cookies for Cancer gave out Thanksgiving meals to people who needed a meal on Thursday.

Owner Beth Everett says last year around 200 people came out, and this year the number drastically changed.

However, Everett says that’s a good thing.

She says this means more people are able to spend time with their families.

The organization served a few Thanksgiving favorites like pie, turkey, dressing and sweet potatoes.

“I’m just happy to say that we’re here for those who still needed a meal, that their jobs have been effected, or that families still couldn’t make it in town,” Everett said.

Cookies for Cancer is thankful for the Chester County community and those who’ve always supported them.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.