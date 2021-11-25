Sheriff’s tips to shopping safely on Black Friday

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — People are gearing up for holiday sales, but there are a few things you need to know before hitting the stores.

“Everybody gets out there. There are so many items that they’re all looking for, and they’re going to go, but there’s a limited quantity of them, and they’ll want to rush in there to get it, but have patience,” said Madison County Sheriff John Mehr.

Black Friday sales are happening all weekend long. Knowing where you want to go before heading out can make your shopping experience is easier and safer.

“Once you go into a store, plan what you’re going to do if it is so crowded and you can’t get in. Chances are you’re not going to get what you wanted. Go to the next plan and next location,” Mehr said.

Mehr says the best time to do your holiday shopping is during the day. However, if you plan on shopping for more than several hours, make sure you park in a well lit area.

“When the darkness comes down you might’ve parked your car and is way over here, and that’s a dark spot and you have a long ways to go. So I would say the daytime is the best time,” Mehr said.

While shopping make sure you’re with a group of people.

Thieves may look for people who are alone or carrying multiple bags.

“Always be cautious of your surroundings, and if you can, have one or two people with you. Stay in a group and stay there if you’re going to separate. Let each other know where you’re going to be,” Mehr said.

Officials say before going out to do your shopping, just remember to stay patient and safe.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.