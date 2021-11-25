Sponsors needed to place wreaths on graves of veterans

JACKSON, Tenn. — Wreaths Across America is asking the community to sponsor a wreath for a fallen veteran.

Jackie Utley with the Jackson-Madison County Daughters of the American Revolution are making sure that each veteran grave has a wreath this year.

So far the National Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads has enough to cover each grave.

Utley says Arlington National Cemetery still needs 410,000 wreaths to cover the remaining graves.

Shiloh National Military Park needs more than 3,000.

“These are people who took an oath to defend our country with their lives if necessary. In many cases they did sacrifice their lives. It is the least we can do to honor and remember these veterans,” Utley said.

The deadline for this year is Nov. 30.

For more information on how to sponsor a wreath, click here.

