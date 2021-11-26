2nd annual Krewfest held to help homeless in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local record shop used music to warm the heart of the community.

1/4 2nd annual Krewfest

2/4 2nd annual Krewfest

3/4 2nd annual Krewfest

4/4 2nd annual Krewfest







Third Eye Curiosities in downtown Jackson hosted their second annual Krewfest Benefit Concert to raise money for those in need.

“We see Jackson homeless on a daily basis. It’s the least that we can do. It’s going to get cold, and they’re still out there. So to me, it’s the absolute least I can do to help keep them warm this winter,” said Hunter Cross, the owner of Third Eye Curiosities.

In addition to the funds raised, Cross says they are also accepting clothing donations.

“In the foyer we have dropoff points for clothing,” Cross said. “Coats, work boots, and sleeping bags. A percentage of the proceeds earned today are going to go to Area Relief Ministries.”

Although Krewfest hasn’t been around long, Cross says he has already seen an impact in the community.

“As long as they got shoes that aren’t falling apart and jackets that don’t have holes in them, I think we’re doing our job,” Cross said.

People from all over the country stopped by to donate and also browse the selection of records.

One customer traveled from California just to be a part of Krewfest.

“We were here for the last Krewfest, so we kind of been here for whatever they have here,” said Amanda Hollinshead, a customer.

The shop offers a wide variety of vinyls, and Hollinshead says that is one of the reasons she keeps coming back.

While the music may be good, she says she thinks it’s important to help people that are in need.

“There’s a lot of people that are in need right now, so being able to help that, it’s important,” Hollinshead said.

You can follow Third Eye Curiosities on Facebook for updates.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.