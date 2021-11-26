After Thanksgiving Hike held at Pinson Mounds

PINSON, Tenn. — It was time to walk off that sweet potato pie and stuffing with the annual After Thanksgiving Hike on Friday.

1/2 2021 After Thanksgiving Hike

2/2 2021 After Thanksgiving Hike



All state parks, including Pinson Mounds State Park, participated in the free and statewide event.

There were a variety of hikes offered, ranging from easy-paved trails to rugged back country trails.

According to the news release, these hikes were guided or self-directed and could be as rugged or as easy as you prefer.

“Well actually, I’m hoping to increase my knowledge, which is basically non-existent of the mounds and just enjoy the nature and outdoors for a few minutes,” said hiker Danny Brandon.

“Well we were talking in the car and we had always come here with like a school field trip or something back in the 70s, and it’s been that long. It just popped up on my social feed, and I thought what a fun thing to try. So here we are,” said hikers Lindsay Wilhite and Ramsey Moss.

The After Thanksgiving Hikes are part of the Signature Hikes, which includes the First Day Hike on New Year’s Day, the Spring Hike in March, and the National Trails Day Hike in June.

You can stay up-to-date with more upcoming events at state parks here.

