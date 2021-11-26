Black Friday shoppers feel ‘safer’ coming back to stores this holiday season

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the release of the COVID-19 vaccine, Black Friday shoppers are feeling safer returning to stores this year.

After feasting on Thanksgiving food, shoppers are braving the Black Friday crowd to find the best deals.

Last year, without a vaccine available, Black Friday looked a little different for those that still participated.

Shoppers Jaime Burpo and Kim Bullion said Black Friday shopping is a tradition for them and they were surprised with the turn out this year compared to last.

“It really was busy last year. I think because everybody was kind of just ready to get out of the house a little bit. At least for the ones that were able to be open. I couldn’t believe the parking lots are so empty,” Burpo said.

They said even with the pandemic, they wouldn’t miss the rush of the Black Friday crowd.

“It is fun. I like to go and watch people too. When they are fighting over the $5 towels, I’m like, that’s fun,” said Burpo.

“I always tell everyone we are like a football team. One is the running back. Another is the Quarterback and somebody can go stand in line,” Bullion said.

Shopper Debbie Wilson said while her favorite Black Friday shopping is from the comfort of her own home, they always make it out to find a good deal.

“We do a lot of online shopping and we love Black Friday when you don’t have to really be there. We just do it for fun and we do pick up a lot of bargains when we are out,” said Wilson.

Wilson said they missed Black Friday last year and are glad to finally be back.

“It feels wonderful just to be able to do something that is normal for a change. It feels great. It was a little lonely last year but this year is making up for it,” Wilson said.

Shoppers said they hope to check Christmas gifts off their list for this holiday season.

