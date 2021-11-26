Jackson shoppers reveal which Black Friday deals they’re after

JACKSON, Tenn. — Black Friday is here and customers are rushing the stores to find the best holiday deals.

“I have just about hit them all and now I’m just winding it down,” shopper Lori Waller said. “I have month-old twin grandbabies so I’m trying to find them some bargains, and all the kids cooking stuff, things that we know they can use this year.”

Many retail stores had significant sales today, like Old Navy, Bed Bath and Beyond, Marshalls and more.

“Some sweatpants, some Angel Tree stuff,” said shopper Tanner Robinson. “We do an Angel Tree every year, so we got some toys she can use over and over again, and a big puffer jacket. Just some warm stuff for her.”

Many shoppers are saying this year isn’t as rushed or crowded as previous years, giving them the chance to easily go in and out of stores in a timely manner.

“Everything was either online or emailed to you pretty much, had to get out and find it yourself, but that’s what made it fun today,” Waller said. “Lots of front door parking, no lines, its been a lot of fun.”

Although this is a time to get some of the best deals of the holiday season, many shoppers are spending their time shopping with the people they love.

And although Black Friday might be coming to an end, Small Business Saturday is on the way.

