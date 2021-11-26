Santa’s Village returns to UT Martin December 9-12

MARTIN, Tenn. — The 37th Annual Santa’s Village holiday celebration is coming to Martin beginning December 9.

Santa’s Village features a forest of lights, a model train display, a petting zoo and carnival rides. This year, an arts and crafts vendor fair will also be held.

And of course, the village also includes visits from Santa himself.

The free, family-friendly event will be held at the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Ned Ray McWherter Agricultural Complex.

Visitors are encouraged to donate $5 worth of canned food or an unopened children’s toy, which will go to a local family in need.

The event is open to the public from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. on December 9 and 10, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on December 11, and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on December 12.

For more information, call the City of Martin Parks and Recreation Department at (731) 587-6784.

