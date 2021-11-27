Chickasaw State Park hosts search and rescue training

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Residents in Henderson gathered together today in Chickasaw State Park to learn the basics of search and rescue.

Classes were being held today, teaching anyone who participated the importance of tracking.

1/3

2/3

3/3





Most of the participants were volunteers from cities around Tennessee that helped search for missing individuals.

“Tracking, man tracking is one of the most important tools in search and rescue, especially when your looking for a missing person. It could be old timers walking away, it could be a missing child, or something,” said trainer Fernado Moreira.

If you missed today’s class, you’ll have another opportunity in April 2022.