Christmas events happening around West TN

Now that Thanksgiving is over, many residents will be turning their attention to the Christmas holiday season.

While many people scaled back on Christmas festivities last year due to the pandemic, many people plan on making up for it this year.

And West Tennesseans know how to celebrate the season.

So if you are looking for something to do this holiday season, Wbbj has you covered! Find our list of events below.

We’ve compiled a list of this season’s events scheduled to take place all over West TN in the coming weeks.

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland Friday, November 12 – Sunday, January 2 (6-10 p.m.)

3rd Annual Downtown Trenton Christmas Parade Monday, November 29 at 6 p.m. (line-up starts at 5 p.m.)

Dyersburg Christmas Parade will take place Monday, November 29, at 7 p.m.

City of Medina Christmas parade will take place Tuesday, November 30, at 6 p.m.

City of Humboldt Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Thursday December 2 at 6 p.m.

City of Milan Christmas Parade will be held Thursday, December 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Christmas on Main- Savannah, December 3-18 join in an array of activities, including a tree lighting, ice skating, Christmas music and movies, and much more (read more about the events here.)

Humboldt Christmas on Main, Saturday, December 4

Dyer Christmas Parade, Saturday, December 4 at 5 p.m.

City of Bolivar Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 4, at 6 p.m.

Kenton Christmas Parade, Saturday December 4 at 6:30 p.m.

City of Martin Christmas Parade “Christmas in Tennessee” Monday, December 6 at 7 p.m.

City of Savannah Christmas Parade will be held Monday, December 6, at 6 p.m.

2021 Jackson and Madison Co. Christmas Parade will be held Monday, December 6 (Rain date: Tues, Dec 7) at 5:15 p.m.

Middleton Christmas Parade, Saturday, December 11 at 6 p.m.

City of Paris will host their annual Christmas Festival, Saturday, December 11

If you would like to add your town’s event to our listing, please send us an email at news@wbbjtv.com or contact us on our Facebook page here.