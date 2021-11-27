Day two of sales continue throughout the weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Small business Saturday is Saturday, but many stores continued to sell throughout the weekend.

Although the Black Friday shopping has calmed down, shoppers can still find some great deals. Walmart, Target, and other retail stores continued some of their holiday sales.

Select Apple products are up to 60 percent off.

Many sales are coming to an end causing shoppers to race to find those last minute deals.

“Fun. Very fun. This is actually the first year coming together so just us two, girls trip. We’ve got tons of hoodies, pioneer women stuff and some shoes,” says Hannah and Heather Bartholomew.