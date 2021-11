CYBERSPACE (AP) – The man whose $1,000 investment in a family friend’s sandwich shop in 1965 became what’s known as Subway has died.

The company says Peter Buck died a week ago at a hospital in Danbury, Connecticut at age 90.

No cause of death was given. Buck’s investment was the seed that grew into what is now the world’s largest restaurant chain.

Subway boasts of more than 40,000 locations worldwide – more than McDonald’s and Starbucks.