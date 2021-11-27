Weekend sales continue with Small Business Saturdays

JACKSON, Tenn. — You might be wrapping up your Black Friday shopping, but the sales aren’t over just yet. Small business Saturday is here and here’s how you can support your local stores.

“We as retailers work all year for the holiday season and we’re just so appreciative of all the support that we’ve gotten from everyone. They’re definitely shopping local this holiday season and its been faster,” says Hatties owner, Marcy Simpson.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are online shopping. However, shopping online might take away from the growth of local businesses.

Marilyn Jackson, owner of Marilyn Jackson’s Gifts says, “Sitting at home in your pajamas and tapping those buttons and ordering, I totally get it but to keep our money local, to keep our tax money right here and spend it in Jackson, Tennessee and employ local folks here in Jackson Tennessee, that’s what we do.”

Shoppers could find jewelry, clothes, art and more at several local stores around Jackson.

“We always have extra special deals. We have half off of many things throughout the store. We always have free gift wrapping and we always have engraving,” says Jackson.

Small businesses depend on the community for support and overall sales and this day wouldn’t be possible without the help of their customers.

“Our customers are the best. Like, they are loyal, they love us and we would not be where we are without them and it humbles me and we don’t forget that. Like, you don’t forget where you came from you don’t forget why you are where you are,” says Leah Daniel, owner of LD2 Market Shoppes and Consignment.

Now that small business Saturday is over the next big shopping shifts to online, for Cyber Monday.