Researchers try producing potato resistant to climate change

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — University of Maine researchers are trying to produce potatoes that can better withstand warming temperatures as the climate changes.

Gregory Porter, a professor of crop ecology and management, says warming temperatures and an extended growing season can lead to quality problems and disease for the state’s potato crop.

Maine farmers are coming off of a banner year thanks in part to the success of the Caribou russet, which was developed by UMaine researchers.

