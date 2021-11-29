Alamo celebrates Christmas early with parade

ALAMO, Tenn. — One local town celebrated Christmas early.

1/6 2021 Alamo Christmas Parade

2/6 2021 Alamo Christmas Parade

3/6 2021 Alamo Christmas Parade

4/6 2021 Alamo Christmas Parade

5/6 2021 Alamo Christmas Parade



6/6 2021 Alamo Christmas Parade











Local residents were able to enjoy Christmas music and see several Christmas cars in the annual Alamo Christmas Parade.

Law enforcement cars, trucks, and vehicles were also present, and they sounded their alarm for everyone to witness while several other participants were throwing candy.

Some residents say they’re excited to be able to be a part of this celebration.

“Seeing all the lights, get the candy. This is his first one, so he is real excited,” said Eric Mansfield, an Alamo resident.

“Santa Claus, the Christmas tree, all the beautiful lights, and just seeing everybody out having a good time,” said Alamo resident Kansas Johnson.

A tree lighting and award ceremony took place afterwards at Alamo City Hall.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.