FedEx driver questioned about hundreds of packages in woods

HAYDEN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say they have questioned a FedEx driver after hundreds of packages were recently found in a wooded area north of Birmingham, Alabama.

Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says investigators have spoken with security personnel for Tennessee-based FedEx and identified a driver.

The driver’s name wasn’t released, and Moon did not indicate whether any charges were possible.

As many as 400 packages were found in a ravine on private property last Wednesday near the small town of Hayden.

FedEx did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the driver.

It previously said it was cooperating with investigators.

