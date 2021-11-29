Jackson City Council to gather for special called meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council has called for a special meeting on Tuesday.

Speculation is that they will be discussing a possible new industrial park, and steps to acquire more land for the park.

Officials tell WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News that the city currently owns 300 acres of land that are available for use, and it is unknown if and when any new company would be utilizing the current open space.

In the past year, the city has made several other expensive purchases, such as $2,000,000 for extra police cars for the Jackson Police Department, $4,000,000 for its street paving project, and $1.5 million for a men’s homeless shelter.

However, another project that was started in 2016 is currently unfinished.

It is the animal shelter that was forced to stop construction due to not having enough funds.

Officials claim they are unable to discuss how much the possible new industrial land will cost the city ahead of the meeting on Tuesday.

The question still remains as to why the city needs any additional land when they still have space available within the property it currently owns.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has reached out to the mayor and several city council members to comment, but all refused to talk until after Tuesday’s meeting.

