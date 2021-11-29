UT Martin to hold fall commencement in 3 parts

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is holding its fall commencement in three parts.

UT Martin announced on Monday that the three in-person ceremonies will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, and at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The ceremonies will take place in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center, with live broadcast also being played in the Skyhawk Fieldhouse next door.

The release from UT Martin says doors will open 45 minutes before the ceremony starts, and you are asked to leave the Skyhawk Arena within 30 minutes of the ceremony’s end.

The ceremonies will also be livestreamed on Facebook, and YouTube.

