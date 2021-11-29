Williams Auditorium announces Christmas concert series

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Three holiday-themed concerts are coming to Williams Auditorium in Henderson this December.

On Friday, December 3, A Motown Christmas will feature a high-energy show with Motown classics mixed with holiday favorites. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, John Barry will take the stage as part of his Silver Anniversary Tour. “Christmas with John Barry” will feature his iconic version of “O Holy Night” along with his biggest country hits.

Finally, on Saturday, December 17, you can enjoy The Very Merry Christmas Tour featuring Newsong and Big Daddy Weave. Two of Christian-music’s most beloved groups will share the stage to celebrate the holidays.

Seats for all shows are still available. For more information on tickets, click here or call (731) 435-3150.

Williams Auditorium is located at 634 E Main Street in Henderson.

