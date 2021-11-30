Local NAACP accepts historical artifacts of Merry High School

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP hosted a news conference on Tuesday to receive, hold and preserve historical artifacts of Merry High School.

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









Rev. Leo Gray, a graduate of Lane College Class of 1968 had in his possession photos, documents, and other historical items.

The 1927 year books are from Lane College and the 1952 from Merry High School.

The two books worked together to impact Jackson, and the graduates of Lane College who went on to teach at Merry High School.

NAACP President Harrell Carter says these books represent the history of Merry High School.

He says the history is welcomed back to Jackson.

“We’re honored to be members of a family that lived life as humanitarians in education. So how much does it mean? It means our life. It means everything,” said Thembekila Coleman, a family member.

The yearbooks will be placed at Lane College and at JCM.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.