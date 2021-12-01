‘Friends of Heart’ holds table tennis tournament to raise funds

JACKSON, Tenn.– One organization raises funds to help those with heart conditions.

‘Friends of Heart’ hosted its first ever table tennis tournament at Hub City Brewery Wednesday evening.

All the funds will benefit heart and vascular community through the work of ‘Friends of Heart’.

James Krenis, who is a co-sponsor, is also a heart patient who founded the tournament.

He was diagnosed and had surgery in September of this year.

He says this is a way for him to give back to the community who helped save his life and he wants to help others.

“I would really advise everybody to take their health seriously. Don’t ignore the little things. Life is precious. It’s very fragile. You never know what breath is your last,” said Krenis.

‘Friends of Heart’ would like to thank all the organizations and sponsors for supporting the tournament.