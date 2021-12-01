Health, community leaders promote awareness during World AIDS Day

JACKSON, Tenn.–Organizations and community leaders come together to promote awareness.

The West Tennessee Community HIV and AIDS Partnership hosted its virtual World AIDS Day program, Wednesday evening.

The program included the reading of the proclamation by Jackson Mayor Scott Conger, several local health leaders and there was even a fashion show from the Jackson Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Incorporated.

Health leaders say the day is an opportunity for people to unite in the fight HIV and AIDS.

“13 percent of Americans with HIV do not know they have the HIV virus. We want to improve testing. We want to make people feel comfortable to be tested,” said Dr. Wesley Hawkins, an ER physician with Milan General Hospital.

Doctor Hawkins also says there are currently 1.2 million people living with HIV-AIDS in America.