Health department vaccine hours to change Monday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is updating the hours you can receive a vaccine.

The department says its new hours will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The new hours begin on Monday, Dec. 6.

The department says you do not need an appointment, and anyone over the age of 5 is eligible to receive the shot.

You can get more information from the Jackson-Madison County Public Information Line at (731) 240-1771.

You can also find a vaccine near you by using this tool.

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

Additional COVID-19 information can be found in the “COVID-19” tab of the website.

