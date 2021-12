GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Silver Alert has been issued for 22-year-old Breshona Pitts, of Gibson County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Pitts has a medical condition that may prevent her from being able to return home safely without help.

She is described as being 5-feet, 2-inches tall, 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 855-1121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.