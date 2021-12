Annual Christmas parade held on Main Street in Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — The City of Milan held its annual Christmas parade Thursday night.

Residents were able to line Main Street as fire trucks, floats decorated with an assortment of lights went by.

Kids and adults were even able to snag a few pieces of candy!

