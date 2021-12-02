Check presented to FHU in honor of Chester County banker

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University was presented with a check on Wednesday.

The check was given in memory of Bob East, who with many others, began the West Tennessee Bankers Invitational in 1986.

The name was changed to the West Tennessee Bankers Memorial Golf Tournament after the death of East and others.

“The tournament was not originally intended to be a fundraiser; however, because of generous donations, the group decided to contribute the excess funds to FHU to honor Bob and Regina East’s love of FHU,” said David Alan Greene, senior vice president of The Plateau Group, Inc.

The tournament has brought in more than $50,000 for student scholarships, the news release says.

