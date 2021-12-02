‘Child-only’ families receive one-time payment of $950

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services is giving families a boost ahead the holidays.

In a news release, TDHS says families in the Families First program who qualified as “child-only” in October will receive $950, which will be added to their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.

The department says this is a one-time payment aimed at supporting families who do not receive other Families First benefits.

A child-only family is one where no adult receives Families First benefits, and the child is living with relatives rather than with the child’s parents, the release says.

“Families who receive ‘child-only’ benefits are often grandparents, aunts, and uncles stepping in to provide a stable and nurturing home to vulnerable children,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “These families don’t receive all the same benefits, goods, and services as our other Families First participants despite playing an impactful role in the development of children. We hope this one-time payment provides support to address challenges they might be facing.”

