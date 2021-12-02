Civil War era cannon ball found in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — History is all around us, especially here in the Hub City.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







Some men were cleaning out a warehouse when they found a cannon ball from the Civil War era. And it was filled with gunpowder.

The cannon ball was found near the McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport.

The group who found it called officials, and the bomb squad from Memphis came out to investigate.

A WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News crew was on the scene as the bomb squad secured the area and took the cannon ball away.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.