Humboldt kicks off Christmas with tree lighting
HUMBDOLT, Tenn. — The Christmas season has begun in Humboldt, and all it took was the flick of a switch!
Dozens of residents came together for the annual Christmas Tree lighting on Main Street Thursday night.
Though the weather wasn’t too cold and wasn’t too warm, hot coco was still served to ensure everyone was ready to sing holiday jingles together.
After a short speech, Mayor Marvin Sikes flipped the switch and the evening sky was lit up!
Afterwards, everyone was able to visit local business along Main Street who were holding open houses.
Many were also decorated for the holidays!
You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.