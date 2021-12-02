Humboldt kicks off Christmas with tree lighting

HUMBDOLT, Tenn. — The Christmas season has begun in Humboldt, and all it took was the flick of a switch!

1/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting

2/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting

3/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting

4/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting

5/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting



6/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting

7/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting

8/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting

9/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting

10/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting



11/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting

12/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting

13/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting

14/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting

15/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting



16/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting

17/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting

18/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting

19/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting

20/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting



21/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting

22/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting

23/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting

24/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting

25/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting



26/26 Humboldt Tree Lighting





















































Dozens of residents came together for the annual Christmas Tree lighting on Main Street Thursday night.

Though the weather wasn’t too cold and wasn’t too warm, hot coco was still served to ensure everyone was ready to sing holiday jingles together.

After a short speech, Mayor Marvin Sikes flipped the switch and the evening sky was lit up!

Afterwards, everyone was able to visit local business along Main Street who were holding open houses.

Many were also decorated for the holidays!

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.