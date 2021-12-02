Local clinic offering incentives for Christmas toy donations

JACKSON, Tenn. — Advanced Rehab and Medical is asking the community for help to make Christmas even more special for patients at St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“We’re really big into community outreach,” said Advanced’s Director of Operations Brooke Pearson. “We want to help as many people as we possibly can, whether they’re patients in the office or people in the community, so any opportunity that we have to give back, you know, we’re all for it. We want to do as much as we can.”

In 2013, chiropractic assistant Tracey Lovelace’s 11-year-old nephew was diagnosed with brain cancer, so she wants to help families going through something similar.

Advanced Rehab and Medical supports Lovelace’s goal and annually provides the children with gifts.

“Each year it’s gotten bigger and bigger and bigger,” Pearson said. “And last year, her car was full. It was absolutely full. She likes to take everything in there herself because it is her personal mission. And so she had bags and bags and boxes and it was great.”

The past two toy drives have been extremely important because kids have been isolated in their rooms due to COVID-19. Along with that, a lot of the parents there value spending time with their child over Christmas shopping.

“The looks on those children’s faces, especially with COVID and everything, you know, so limited the amount of exposure that they have with other people. And so this is a really big event for them.”

To help, you can drop off any unwrapped new toys or cash donations at the office located at 149 North Star Drive in Jackson. They are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Plus, by giving, you may just get a gift yourself.

“Anyone that brings anything, they will get a $25 biofeedback scan for free and then they’ll get entered for a drawing for a $100 Amazon gift card as well.”

The last day to bring donations and gifts to the office is December 23, and they will deliver the gifts in time for Christmas.

