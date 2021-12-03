17 dogs rescued from breeding operation in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A news release says 17 dogs were rescued in Lake County.

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









Animal Rescue Corps says the dogs — which included newborn puppies — were rescued from a breeding operation.

The release says the dogs were living in unsanitary conditions while exposed to the elements in outside wire-pens.

The ARC says the dogs were suffering from issues including malnourishment, ear and eye infections, and more.

Officials with ARC are happy to have saved the lives these dogs.

“Authorities in this county lack adequate resources for animal-related issues,” said Tim Woodward, ARC’s Executive Director. “I’m so relieved our volunteer was able to secure a surrender and we could be here the next day.”

ARC says you can donate or volunteer to help these dogs. Click here to learn more.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.