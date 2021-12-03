FHU’s 57th Banquet Dinner brings Jeff Foxworthy to West Tennessee

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University hosted their 57th annual Banquet Dinner with this year’s special guest Jeff Foxworthy.

“One of the challenges to attending college is accessibility, and often times affordability is the challenge to accessibility, and so this scholarship provides the way for many students the dream of coming to Freed-Hardeman, but they need help in fulfilling their dream,” said FHU President David Shannon.

The dinner is held every year to fund scholarships to select freshman students.

“We are serving people that are helping scholarships for all the students at Freed-Hardeman University. It is really exciting. I am very thankful that they are helping me. Because I know school is expensive nowadays, but I’m very thankful,” said Emma Gallagher, a scholarship recipient.

These scholarships not only help students continue their education, but also relieves them of worry.

“It takes a lot of the stress off of my parents, and loans. So hopefully I’m able to continue the four years here and keep that scholarship with my GPA,” said scholarship recipient Justin Ellis.

Not only did guests get to enjoy a meal, but they also got to end the night with laughs and smiles.

“They know that they’re purchasing tickets because they’re going to enjoy a show and a dinner, but they’re also purchasing tickets because they know they’re making an investment in one of the greatest resources that we have as a society, and it’s our young people,” Shannon said.

FHU would like to thank all of West Tennessee for the support of their school and those who attend.

