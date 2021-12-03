Haywood County High School seniors gifted scholarships

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Local high school students received a surprise visit on Friday.

Tennessee State University awarded Haywood High School seniors scholarships to attend the university in the fall.

Seniors that had a 3.0 GPA or higher received a full ride, and those with a GPA under 3.0 received a partial scholarship.

More than 80 scholarships were given out and awarded in-person by alumni and current students of TSU.

Alumna Cheronda Green says this is a way to reward the students for putting their grades first.

“One of the mottos of Tennessee State University is, ‘To think, to work, and to serve.’ That is what we want to say today. We are rewarding them for thinking hard,” Green said.

Green says she’s glad to help give them the great experience she had attending TSU.

